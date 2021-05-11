May 11, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Premier League: Fulham Consigned To Relegation By Burnley

Premier League: Fulham Consigned To Relegation By Burnley

Burnley ensured Fulham will join Sheffield United and West Brom in the Championship next season

Omnisport 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:05 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Premier League: Fulham Consigned To Relegation By Burnley
Fulham's manager Scott Parker, right, reacts during the English Premier League match against Burnley at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London on May 10, 2021.
Clive Rose/Pool via AP
Premier League: Fulham Consigned To Relegation By Burnley
outlookindia.com
2021-05-11T10:05:34+05:30

Fulham became the third and final team to be relegated from the Premier League when they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley on Monday. (More Football News)

Scott Parker's side got that sinking feeling at Craven Cottage, where first-half goals from Ashley Westwood and the in-form Chris Wood – his 50th for the club – consigned them to an immediate return to the Championship.

It is the first time in Premier League history that all relegation slots have been confirmed with as many as three matches remaining.

Matej Vydra set Westwood up for the opener after 35 minutes and Wood clinically fired home his eighth goal in as many games to leave Fulham shellshocked just before the break.

The Cottagers have picked up only one point from seven games since a surprise 1-0 victory at Liverpool in March.

The London club's fate was confirmed with three games to play, as they are 10 points behind Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Burnley were able to celebrate retaining their top-flight status after marking Sean Dyche's 350th league game in charge of the club by securing three precious points.

Fulham go down along with rock bottom Sheffield United and West Brom, who were sent down with a 3-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Cottagers, who have won just five matches, are the 17th club to go straight back down having won the Championship play-offs the season before.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: England Cricketers Unlikely To Feature In Rescheduled Indian Premier League

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos