Premier League Fixtures Revealed: Liverpool's Testing Start, Chelsea Have Hardest Run-in

Liverpool will face an early test of their Premier League title defence credentials with a tricky start to the 2020-21 season, but they do not go up against bitter rivals Manchester United until January. (More Football News)

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for top-flight success last season, and although the coronavirus pandemic meant there was an eerie feel to their celebrations in an empty Anfield, the end of their long drought was no less significant on Merseyside.

Given they finished 18 points clear, Jurgen Klopp's men will undoubtedly be favourites again, but they will have to hit the ground running – Liverpool face newly promoted Leeds United in their first fixture on September 12, which will be followed by clashes with Chelsea and Arenal in consecutive games.

The champions go to local rivals Everton on October 17, before then being hosted by Pep Guardiola's City – their likeliest challengers – on November 7. All of these fixtures take place within the first two months of the season.

Liverpool's meeting with United on January 16 comes as part of a potentially nasty spell for the Red Devils. On December 12 they will contest the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford, and seven days later host Leeds United, resuming a ferocious rivalry that has been on hold in recent years.

The second Manchester derby is set for March 6, while Liverpool host Everton again on February 20.

The north London derby will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 5, before the reverse fixture on March 13 at Emirates Stadium.

Of the so-called 'big six', Chelsea look set for the trickiest run-in of all as they face City, Arsenal and Leicester in three of their final four matches.

Leicester also go up against Spurs late on, meaning Brendan Rodgers' side could have a telling impact on the final standings near the top of the table.





Premier League 2020-21 key fixtures:

September 19 - Chelsea v Liverpool

September 26 - Liverpool v Arsenal

October 3 - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

October 17 - Everton v Liverpool

October 17 - Manchester City v Arsenal

October 24 - Manchester United v Chelsea

October 31 - Manchester United v Arsenal

November 7 - Manchester City v Liverpool

November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City

November 28 - Chelsea v Tottenham

December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal

December 12 - Manchester United v Manchester City

December 19 - Manchester United v Leeds United

December 26 - Arsenal v Chelsea

January 16 - Liverpool v Manchester United

January 30 - Arsenal v Manchester United

February 3 - Tottenham v Chelsea

February 20 - Liverpool v Everton

February 27 - Chelsea v Manchester United

March 6 - Manchester City v Manchester United

March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham

April 24 - Leeds United v Manchester United

May 1 - Manchester United v Liverpool

May 8 - Manchester City v Chelsea

May 12 - Chelsea v Arsenal

May 15 - Chelsea v Leicester City

May 23 - Leicester City v Tottenham