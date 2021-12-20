Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on English Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City on Sunday. (More Football News)

Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner and Chelsea settled for a fourth draw in eight league matches.

Chelsea traveled without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI. The Blues again struggled for fluency, however, eventually slipping six points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City, which beat Newcastle 4-0.

Chelsea said it was left ‘deeply disappointed’ by the Premier League rejecting its request to postpone the Wolves trip, given their rising number of Covid-19 cases.