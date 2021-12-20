Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Premier League 2021-22: Coronavirus-Hit Chelsea Drop Points Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday widened the gap with Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City to six points. Chelsea are third on the table with 38 points.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady challenge for the ball during their Premier League 2021-22 clash on Sunday. | AP

2021-12-20T09:36:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 9:36 am

Coronavirus-depleted Chelsea was held 0-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a foggy Molineux to lose further ground on English Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City on Sunday. (More Football News)

Daniel Podence had a first-half tap-in ruled out for offside and Leander Dendoncker spurned a glorious chance as Wolves missed opportunities to grab a winner and Chelsea settled for a fourth draw in eight league matches.

Chelsea traveled without at least eight senior players but still managed to field a strong XI. The Blues again struggled for fluency, however, eventually slipping six points behind leaders and defending champions Manchester City, which beat Newcastle 4-0.

Chelsea said it was left ‘deeply disappointed’ by the Premier League rejecting its request to postpone the Wolves trip, given their rising number of Covid-19 cases. 

Associated Press (AP) London Football Chelsea (Football) Wolverhampton Wanderers English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Sports
