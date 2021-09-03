September 03, 2021
Praveen Kumar Wins Silver In High Jump At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

This is India’s fourth medal in high jump after Nishad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:57 am
Praveen Kumar created a new Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m in men’s high jump T64 at Tokyo Paralympics.
Courtesy: Twitter
India's Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T64 event of Tokyo Paralympics with Asian record. Blog | Medal Tally | News

Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Britain leaped 2.10m to win gold, while Poland's Maciej Lepiato , Rio Games champion, clinched bronze.

The 18-year-old Kumar is competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump.  

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

The ongoing Games are turning out to be India's best ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

