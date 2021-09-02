Prachi Yadav Qualifies For Canoe Sprint Semifinal At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

September 02, 2021
Prachi Yadav, 26, hails from Bhopal and recorded a time of 1:11.098 seconds in CLass VL2 Heat 1

PTI 02 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:31 am
Prachi Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level before taking up canoeing.
India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Blog | Medal Tally | News)

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

The semifinal will be held on Friday.

Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.



