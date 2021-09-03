Prachi Yadav Finishes Last In 200m Canoe VL2 Final At Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

September 03, 2021
Prachi finished the race in 1:07.329s to settle for the last place

PTI 03 September 2021
Prachi Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level.
India's Prachi Yadav failed to finish at the podium, ending her campaign at a disappointing eighth and last in the women's Va'a single 200m VL2 canoe sprint final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Blog | Medal Tally | News

Prachi finished the race in 1:07.329s to settle for the last place.

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs won the gold with a personal best timing of 57.028s, while Susan Seipel, who won a bronze in Rio, bagged the silver clocking 1:01.481s and Great Britain's Jeanette Chippington clinched the bronze in 1:02.149s.

Prachi had earlier qualified for the final by finishing third in the semifinal with a timing of 1:07.397s.

Prachi was a champion para-swimmer for India before taking up para canoe on the advise of her her coach.

In KL2/VL2 class only those athletes who can propel themselves with their arms and trunk can compete.

