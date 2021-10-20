Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League

AC Milan are unbeaten in the ongoing Serie A having won seven of the eight games so far. This is also AC Milan's first group-phase appearance in eight years.

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League
Luis Diaz scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute against AC Milan in Champions League. | Marca

Trending

Porto Hand AC Milan Third Straight Defeat In Champions League
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T12:01:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:01 pm

Unbeaten in Serie A, AC Milan can’t find a way to win in the Champions League. Making their first group-phase appearance in eight years, the Rossoneri were beaten 1-0 at Porto in Group B on Tuesday for their third straight defeat in the competition. (More football News)

It’s the first time that Milan has lost the first three matches in the group stage of the Champions League. Luis Diaz scored from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 65th minute after hitting the post in the first half.

Not even Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came on in the second half, could turn things around for Milan in the same stadium where he scored a spectacular backheel goal for Sweden at the 2004 European Championship.

“Of the three games, this was our worst performance and therefore we don’t deserve the points,” Ibrahimovic said. “We have to remember this is the first Champions League for many of our players and they just need to grow.”

“We fought last season to qualify for the Champions League, so as long as it's possible, we keep fighting. I am confident the win will come,” Ibrahimovic added. Liverpool lead the group with a maximum nine points following a 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid in the other group match.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Atletico and Porto have four points each and Milan has zero. Milan was without injured goalkeeper Mike Maignan and center forward Ante Rebic, plus Theo Hernandez, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Franck Kessie, who was suspended.

Porto controlled from the start and created numerous chances. Ibrahimovic bloodied the forehead of Chancel Mbemba with a dangerous play that earned him a yellow card in the final minutes. With seven wins and a draw, Milan is second behind perfect Napoli in the Italian league.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic UEFA Champions League FC Porto AC Milan Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Why Glenn Maxwell Is Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After Spending Time With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers In IPL

Dominant Ajax Hand Borussia Dortmund Heaviest Defeat In Champions League

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Aim To Win Big In Do-Or-Die Game Vs Papua New Guinea

England Captain Eoin Morgan Ready ‘To Sacrifice Himself’ In Bid For T20 World Cup 2021 Glory

Champions League: Dominant Manchester City Rout Club Brugge 5-1

Champions League: Liverpool Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Clinch A Thriller Against Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Lionel Messi’s Twin Strike Rescues Paris Saint-Germain With 3-2 Win Against Leipzig

Champions League: Vinicius Junior Brace Leads Five-Star Real Madrid Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

BAN Vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Mahmudullah Calls For Improvement Despite Win Vs Oman

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

MS Dhoni Perfect Mentor, Gives Us A Sense Of Calmness In Dressing Room: KL Rahul

MS Dhoni Perfect Mentor, Gives Us A Sense Of Calmness In Dressing Room: KL Rahul

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journey before the weather improved.

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Outlook Web Desk / Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

PTI / Sharing the same dressing room with both Kohli and De Villiers at RCB, Maxwell reaped rich dividends with 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021.

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Advertisement