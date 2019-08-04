Poland Open: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins 3rd Successive Gold In 53kg

﻿
Before winning the gold medal at Poland Open, Vinesh Phogat had stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul, Turkey last month

PTI 04 August 2019
Vinesh Phogat prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final.
2019-08-04T19:18:48+0530

Star India grappler Vinesh Phogat has bagged her third consecutive gold in women's 53kg category after winning the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw.

The 24-year-old prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final.

Vinesh had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals of this international tournament.

The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul, Turkey last month.

Former national hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, who is also involved with Olympic Gold Quest, congratulated Vinesh on her success.

"Congrats @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal beating the local girl 3-2 in the final of the Poland Open. This is Vinesh's 3rd consecutive gold in 53kgs after Spain and Turkey. Well done @Media_SAI, #TOPS and #WFI. We are proud to support this champion Vinesh @OGQ_India," Rasquinha, who heads the Olympic Gold Quest as its CEO, wrote on his twitter page.

or just type initial letters