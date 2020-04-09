'Pie Chucker' Comes Back To Haunt Kevin Pietersen As Yuvraj Singh Makes Fun Of Former England Star

Once fierce on-field rivals, India's Yuvraj Singh and former England captain Kevin Pietersen continued their battle to the virtual world with the duo engaging in an online banter. (More Cricket News)

During India's tour of England in 2008, Yuvraj and Pietersen engaged in a public spat, after the England batsman called the Indian all-rounder a "pie chucker".

But they are good friends, evidently, and when Pietersen reminded himself how good he was with reverse swift in an Instagram post, Yuvraj trolled him.

"Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24," Pietersen wrote in the story.

"Well sometimes u slip on those pies too," came Yuvraj's reply.

Credit: Instagram screenshot

Interestingly, during that tour, after Yuvraj was ruled out for the final two Tests of the four-match series due to finger injury, Pietersen took a dig at the Indian.

"I see my mate @yuvsingh09 is out the Tests.. No more chicken & mushrooms or steak & ales for me now. Pity! They tasted good in Notts! ha ha," said Pietersen, who has been dismissed on a few occasions by Yuvraj's left arm spin in the past, on Twitter.

Not ready to take it lying low, Yuvraj responded: "@kevinpp24 hahaha..dont worry il be back with a new indian veg pie for you very soon !!"," referring to 'pie chucker' remark that Pietersen had made against Yuvraj in the 2008 series in India.

However, the South African-born English middle-order batsman ended the conversation on a good note and tweeted: "@yuvsingh09 haha.. Good comeback!! Like it.. See you this afternoon..".