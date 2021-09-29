Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Pele To Leave Hospital After Colon Operation: Reveals Daughter

The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumor from his colon on September 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Pele, seen with his daughter, published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. | Coutesry: Instagram (iamkelynascimento)

outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T20:26:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 8:26 pm

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday. (More Football News)

The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

“Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives.

 
 
 
“(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Pele Football Brazil national football team
