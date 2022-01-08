Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony

Nida Dar was chosen the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for her all-round performances. Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged the Impactful Performance of the Year for his 3/31 against India in T20 World Cup 2021.

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) shares a smile with India captain Virat Kohli after their T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. | File photo

Trending

PCB Awards 2021: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali Hog Limelight In Virtual Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T21:48:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:48 pm

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan hogged the limelight as he was chosen Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year and T20I Cricketer of the Year at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 2021 awards on Friday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was got the ODI Cricketer of the Year award. (More Cricket News)

Rizwan had a stellar 2021. In the year gone by, the right-handed wicketkeeper scored 455 runs in Tests, 134 in ODIs and 1326 in T20 internationals. Besides proving himself with the bat, Rizwan also affected 54 dismissals behind the stumps across formats.

“I thought I had an exceptional year in the shortest format of the game when I was able to hit a century early in the year against South Africa and then carry that confidence and momentum for the rest of the year,” Rizwan said. The award ceremony was held virtually.

For the T20I Cricketer of the Year award, there wasn’t any option to look upon apart from Rizwan. The 29-year-old became the first batter to breach the 1000-run mark in a calendar year in the shortest format of the game besides completing reaching 2000 runs in T20 internationals.

Rizwan credited the bowlers for making batters’ job easy. “I give a lot of credit to our bowlers who bowled their hearts out and didn't let the pressure get onto the batters by maintaining sustained pressure on the opponents throughout the year,” he added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With 405 runs in six ODIs that included two centuries and a half-century, Babar bagged the One-day award. On the other hand, Hasan Ali bagged the Test Cricketer of the Year award, thanks to his 41 wickets in eight Tests. It also included five five-fors and a ten-for.

“Last year was sort of a comeback year for me after I had missed international cricket in 2020 due to an injury,” he said. “Taking ten wickets against South Africa in Rawalpindi in my second Test in nearly two years and helping Pakistan win the series 2-0 was one of my highlights of the year and a very happy moment that set the stage for the remaining part of the year.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award went to all-rounder Nida Dar. She scored 458 runs in the limited-overs cricket while also picking 11 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s 3 for 31 against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 saw him bag the Impactful Performance of the Year award.

His three wickets played a big role in Pakistan beating India for the first time ever in World Cups. Pakistan’s visit to the Namibian dressing room during the T20 World Cup 2021 after their Super-12 match also won them the Spirit of Cricket award.

PCB Awards 2021 Winners 

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year: Mohammad Rizwan

Test Cricketer of the Year: Hasan Ali

ODI Cricketer of the Year: Babar Azam

T20I Cricketer of the Year: Mohammad Rizwan

Women's Cricketer of the Year: Nida Dar

Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Sahibzada Farhan

Umpire of the Year: Asif Yaqoob

Impactful Performance of the Year: Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 vs India, T20 World Cup 2021)

Spirit of Cricket: Pakistan players’ visit to Namibia’s dressing room after their match at the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Hasan Ali Pakistan Cricket India Vs Pakistan Pakistan national cricket team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Australia Need 10 Wickets On Final Day At Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Australia Need 10 Wickets On Final Day At Sydney

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba’s Return Likely To Be Extended By Another Month

Adelaide International 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan Pair Enters Summit Clash

Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Starc Nominated For ICC Men's Player Of Month

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Hogs Limelight On Day 4 – Statistical Highlights

Sri Lanka Cricket Lifts Bans on Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja’s Twin Centuries Put Australia In Driver’s Seat In Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja’s Twin Centuries Put Australia In Driver’s Seat In Sydney

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC Tie Postponed After ATKMB Player Tests COVID Positive

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC Tie Postponed After ATKMB Player Tests COVID Positive

Danushka Gunathilaka Retires From Test Cricket To Focus On White-ball Formats

Danushka Gunathilaka Retires From Test Cricket To Focus On White-ball Formats

Novak Djokovic Tested Positive For COVID-19 In December 2021, Say Lawyers

Novak Djokovic Tested Positive For COVID-19 In December 2021, Say Lawyers

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement