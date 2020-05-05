May 05, 2020
Poshan
Paul Pogba Return Could Disrupt Juventus Dressing-room Balance, Claims Nicola Amoruso

Nicola Amoruso does not believe Juventus should re-sign Paul Pogba even if there is a collective will to make the transfer happen

Omnisport 05 May 2020
Paul Pogba could upset the dressing-room balance if he returns to Juventus from Manchester United, according to Nicola Amoruso. (More Football News)

The Serie A champions continue to be linked with a bid for France star Pogba, who left Turin for United for a then-world record fee of £89.3million back in 2016.

The 27-year-old has been a reported Real Madrid target for many months but a move back to Italy, either to Juve or Inter, has been mooted as an alternative if he is desperate to depart United.

Amoruso, though, does not think Juve would be wise to sign another player on a huge contract while Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club.

The former striker, who won three Serie A titles with the Bianconeri, believes it unlikely Pogba will be able to secure a return to the Allianz Stadium.

 
 
 
Amoruso told Stats Perform: "He would be added value; he is a great champion. He knows the Juventus environment very well and he is widely loved here.

"But I don't think Juventus can afford to bring in a player earning at least €15m per season. They already have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, and he is the best in the world with [Lionel] Messi.

"He would alter all the dressing room's balances. I don't see it being very likely. I guess there is the mutual will to find a potential agreement but, in reality, I think there are really slim chances."

Pogba has started only five Premier League games for United in 2019-20 due to injury problems.

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to keep the midfielder at the club to forge a partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes, who enjoyed an impressive start to his Old Trafford career before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

