November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Paul Pogba Mentally Impacted By Man Utd Struggles, Says Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba Mentally Impacted By Man Utd Struggles, Says Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps discussed Manchester United star Paul Pogba ahead of France's Nations League fixture against Portugal.

Omnisport 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Paul Pogba Mentally Impacted By Man Utd Struggles, Says Didier Deschamps
Manchester United's Paul Pogba has been struggling with form.
AP
Paul Pogba Mentally Impacted By Man Utd Struggles, Says Didier Deschamps
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T14:24:11+05:30

Paul Pogba's struggles at Manchester United are impacting the star midfielder mentally and physically, according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

Pogba has struggled for form and consistency this season amid links with a return to Serie A champions Juventus and blockbuster switch to LaLiga holders Real Madrid.

The France international, who previously flagged an exit last season, has found himself on the bench at Old Trafford this term – Pogba has started four of United's seven Premier League fixtures.

Through three Champions League matchdays, Pogba has only been named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up once.

Pogba has created two chances in the Premier League, while his passing accuracy stands at 79.9 per cent, while he has three chances created and two assists in the Champions League.

After struggling in the midweek friendly loss to Finland, Deschamps was asked about Pogba ahead of Saturday's Nations League showdown against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

"He is not at his best, I knew that before," Deschamps told reporters. "This match against Finland was supposed to give him rhythm, so did Olivier Giroud.

"I had talked to them, they knew they would play for an hour at most. When you see the result, it's hard to remember the positive. Paul is not in his best period, I said that before Finland.

"Like all players who have a complicated situation at a club, they are impacted mentally, not just physically."

France sit second behind Portugal on goal difference after four games in League A Group 3.

Deschamps' France have won three matches and drawn once as they prepare for a Nations League double-header against Portugal and Sweden, who are winless.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tour of Australia: I'm Off Social Media, Says Will Pucovski Ahead Of India Tests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Paul Pogba Didier Deschamps Paris Football UEFA Nations League soccer UEFA Champions League Manchester United Sports France national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos