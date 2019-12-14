December 14, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: No Play Possible On Day Four In Rawalpindi

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: No Play Possible On Day Four In Rawalpindi

The first Test in Pakistan for a decade has been a damp squib with only 91.5 overs bowled in four days due to the weather

Omnisport 14 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: No Play Possible On Day Four In Rawalpindi
Plainclothes security officers stand under a huge scoring board, displaying massage match called off due to wet out field during the fourth-day of the 1st cricket test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
AP Photo
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: No Play Possible On Day Four In Rawalpindi
outlookindia.com
2019-12-14T17:18:00+0530

No play was possible on day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a wet outfield at Pindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Only 32 balls were bowled on Friday due to overnight rain and bad light, after just 18.2 overs of action for the same reasons on the second day.

There was further frustration on Saturday, with play called off at midday due to more bad weather in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka were due to resume on 282-6 in the only innings of the match so far, Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87.

The first Test in Pakistan for a decade is destined to end in a draw.

Next Story >>

AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test: Steve Smith's Sensational One-Handed Catch Wows Countless Fans -- Video And Twitter Reactions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pakistan national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos