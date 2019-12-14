Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: No Play Possible On Day Four In Rawalpindi

No play was possible on day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a wet outfield at Pindi Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Only 32 balls were bowled on Friday due to overnight rain and bad light, after just 18.2 overs of action for the same reasons on the second day.
There was further frustration on Saturday, with play called off at midday due to more bad weather in Rawalpindi.
Sri Lanka were due to resume on 282-6 in the only innings of the match so far, Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87.
The first Test in Pakistan for a decade is destined to end in a draw.
Stumps Day Four!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2019
Play has been called off due to wet outfield. https://t.co/Op61sUGLTC pic.twitter.com/eX6qUOyHQg
Ranji Trophy: Baroda's Yusuf Pathan Refuses To Walk Off After Umpire Rules Him Out Vs Mumbai – WATCH
ATS Arrests 7 Bangladeshi Immigrants For Illegal Stay In Maharashtra
'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back After BJP Attacks Him Over 'Rape In India' Remark
Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Say Men Should Rape In India?
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study