Poshan
﻿
Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam Reveals His Admiration For Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game, wants to emulate what modern-day batting greats Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have also achieved as captains

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2019
Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam Reveals His Admiration For Indian Skipper Virat Kohli
Babar Azam is the top-ranked T20I batsman, while Virat Kohli is 10th.
Composite: File Photos
Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam Reveals His Admiration For Indian Skipper Virat Kohli
outlookindia.com
2019-10-26T15:50:49+0530

Pakistan's new T20I captain Babar Azam said he wants to take a leaf out of books of fellow international captains, Virat Kohli of India and Kane Williamson of New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

"I look at current captains like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, and how well they manage their own form along with bringing results to the team. I'll try to emulate them," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Azam as saying.

"Moreover, I'm not just thinking I'll be happy to play regardless of the results. I'm looking to get a performance out of my team, as well as my individual performances," he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed and appointed Azam as the T20I captain while Azar Ali was made Test skipper.

The 25-year-old Azam had played 33 T20I games in which he scored 1290 runs with an impressive average of 49.61. His first assignment as captain will be the upcoming Australia tour, where Pakistan will play three T20Is followed by two Tests.

In the recent home T20I series against Sri Lanka, he did not score many runs but served as vice-captain, which they lost 0-3.

Azam is currently number one in the ICC T20I batsmen rankings.

The series against Australia Down Under would be a challenging one for Pakistan, but Azam, who had aggregated 286 runs from five ODIs during the previous tour in 2016-17, will take confidence from his past experiences and looks forward to the new role and the series.

"Every tour is tough and Australia is always a challenging place because of the extra bounce, but we will go for wins as we always do. I have toured Australia as skipper of Pakistan Under-19 (2012) and with the Pakistan team three years ago, so I have experience of those conditions," Azam said.

The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played at Sydney on November 3.

(With ANI inputs)

