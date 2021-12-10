Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Super League Trade And Retention: Shahid Afridi Joins Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, played for Peshawar Zalmi in 2016-17, then turned up for Karachi Kings in 2018 and joined Multan Sultans in 2019. Quetta Gladiators are his fourth team in the PSL.

Pakistan Super League Trade And Retention: Shahid Afridi Joins Quetta Gladiators
James Vince and Shahid Afridi left Multan Sultans. | Screengrab: Twitter (@thePSLt20)

Trending

Pakistan Super League Trade And Retention: Shahid Afridi Joins Quetta Gladiators
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T08:37:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 8:37 am

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 season seven, Quetta Gladiators have roped in veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi from defending champions, Multan Sultans. (More Cricket News)

The player trade for PSL 2022 closed on Thursday. Player retention deadline is 4: 00 PM Pakistan time Friday. A team can retain a maximum of eight players.

Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, played for Peshawar Zalmi in 2016-17, then turned up for Karachi Kings in 2018 and joined Multan Sultans in 2019. Quetta Gladiators are his fourth team in the PSL.

"I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019," Afridi said after the deal.

The 46-year-old will be playing in his final PSL season. Afridi played four matches for Sultans last year.

"In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017. PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives," he added.

Gladiators also signed England batter James Vince from the Sultans, who will now have extra picks in the upcoming PSL draft, scheduled for December 12.

Gladiators finished last in the previous season, winning only two matches in 10 outings.

The entirety of PSL 2022, which starts on January 27, will be played in Pakistan. The final is set to be played on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The venue gets 19 matches while Karachi will host 15.

Here's the full schedule:

Karachi Kings face Sultan Multans in the season opener at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The Teams: Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Afridi James Vince Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Dismisses UK, Canada Games Boycott As 'Farce'

Women's National Football Championship: Manipur Win Record-extending 21st Title

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Pat Cummins Strikes After Travis Head Onslaught; England (27/1) Trail By 251

Omicron Threat: India A, South Africa A Settle For A Draw Amid Covid-19 Scare In Visitors’ Camp

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Consolidate Lead At Top With 4-2 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

Formula 1 Announces New Agreement To Extend Racing In Abu Dhabi Through 2030

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket Controversy: Rohit Sharma Defines His Role As Captain But Questions Remain Over Virat Kohli Sacking

Cricket Controversy: Rohit Sharma Defines His Role As Captain But Questions Remain Over Virat Kohli Sacking

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Conundrum: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Virat Kohli Sacked As ODI Skipper

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Conundrum: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Virat Kohli Sacked As ODI Skipper

Omicron? Covid-19 Forces India Out Of Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Omicron? Covid-19 Forces India Out Of Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: After Head Onslaught, ENG Face Litmus Test

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement