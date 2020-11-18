November 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam Fifty Vs Lahore Qalandars Gives Karachi Kings Maiden Title

Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam Fifty Vs Lahore Qalandars Gives Karachi Kings Maiden Title

Babar Azam finished as the leading run-scorer with 473 runs in the tournament, which resumed on Saturday, after being suspended for eight months due the COVID-19 pandemic

Associated Press (AP) 18 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam Fifty Vs Lahore Qalandars Gives Karachi Kings Maiden Title
Pakistan's batman Babar Azam achored Karachi Kings chase in PSL final on Tuesday.
AP
Pakistan Super League: Babar Azam Fifty Vs Lahore Qalandars Gives Karachi Kings Maiden Title
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T11:05:54+05:30

An unbeaten half-century by Babar Azam anchored Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League title after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final. (More Cricket News)

Azam's 63 not out off 49 balls propelled Karachi to 135-5 with eight balls to spare.

Lahore misread the slow pitch and labored to 134-7.

Azam finished the tournament, which resumed on Saturday after being suspended for eight months by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the leading run-scorer with 473. He gauged the pitch in the final to perfection, hitting seven boundaries.

Azam raised his half-century with back to back boundaries against Pakistan's premier pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi, and captain Imad Wasim hit the winning runs, a boundary through the covers against the left-arm fast bowler in the penultimate over.

Chadwick Walton, who made 22, combined with Azam for 61 from 50 balls for the third wicket.

Earlier, Lahore's lineup packed with power-hitters stuttered against Karachi's all-Pakistan bowling attack after Umaid Asif was picked ahead of South African left-arm fast bowler Wayne Parnell.

Tamim Iqbal (35) and Fakhar Zaman (27) opened with 68 but consumed half of the overs.

Asif removed both openers within four balls and, when Mohammad Hafeez holed out, Lahore lost three wickets in the space of two runs.

In the death overs, Samit Patel and Ben Dunk fell to false strokes against medium pacer Arshad Iqbal, 2-26. Fast bowler Waqar Maqsood capped a brilliant bowling performance by Karachi when he had two wickets in the penultimate over. Lahore let 52 balls go for dots in its first final.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Victorian Govt 'Confident' About 2021 Australian Open Tennis Amid Travel Concerns

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Babar Azam Karachi Cricket Sports Pakistan Super League (PSL) Cricket - Twenty20 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos