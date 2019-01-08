﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pakistan PM Imran Khan Hails Indian Cricket Team's Maiden Test Series Win In Australia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Hails Indian Cricket Team's Maiden Test Series Win In Australia

On Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side became the first team from Asia to win a series in the traditional format of the game Down Under.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2019
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Hails Indian Cricket Team's Maiden Test Series Win In Australia
Composite: AP/File Photos
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Hails Indian Cricket Team's Maiden Test Series Win In Australia
outlookindia.com
2019-01-08T15:37:16+0530

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's historic Test series win in Australia.

On Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side became the first team from Asia to win a series in the traditional format of the game Down Under after the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was concluded without a single ball being bowled. The draw meant that India won the series 2-1.

Khan, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of the game, took to Twitter and congratulated Kohli & Co.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," the 66-year-old wrote.

India took 12 tours Down Under to achieve the feat. Unlike in the previous tours, India dominated the series, now named Border-Gavaskar Trophy in honour of former captain and first two players to breach the 10000 Test runs – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, in all aspects of the game.

If not for the inclement weather, the final scoreline would have been 3-1 as India were in a prime position to win the SCG Test too after imposing the follow-on after declaring their first innings at 662/7.

Khan famously helped Pakistan to their maiden World Cup in 1992. In the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan beat England by 22 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Virat Kohli Cricket India's Tour Of Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Quota Bill For Economically Weaker General Category Introduced In Lok Sabha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters