Pakistan PM Imran Khan Hails Indian Cricket Team's Maiden Test Series Win In Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday hailed the Indian cricket team's historic Test series win in Australia.

On Monday, the Virat Kohli-led side became the first team from Asia to win a series in the traditional format of the game Down Under after the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was concluded without a single ball being bowled. The draw meant that India won the series 2-1.

Khan, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of the game, took to Twitter and congratulated Kohli & Co.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," the 66-year-old wrote.

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2019

India took 12 tours Down Under to achieve the feat. Unlike in the previous tours, India dominated the series, now named Border-Gavaskar Trophy in honour of former captain and first two players to breach the 10000 Test runs – Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, in all aspects of the game.

If not for the inclement weather, the final scoreline would have been 3-1 as India were in a prime position to win the SCG Test too after imposing the follow-on after declaring their first innings at 662/7.

Khan famously helped Pakistan to their maiden World Cup in 1992. In the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan beat England by 22 runs.