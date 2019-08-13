﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pakistan Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Vows To Stand By 'Kashmiri Brothers'

Pakistan Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Vows To Stand By 'Kashmiri Brothers'

With Article 370 scrapped the situation in India's Jammu and Kashmir is very tense. After Shahid Afridi, current Pakistan cricket captain has revealed that his entire country is on the side of their 'Kashmiri Brothers'.

IANS 13 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Vows To Stand By 'Kashmiri Brothers'
Sarfaraz Ahmed voiced his support for Jammu and Kashmir.
AP
Pakistan Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Vows To Stand By 'Kashmiri Brothers'
outlookindia.com
2019-08-13T13:32:29+0530

A week after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan national cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday said that his entire country is with their "Kashmiri Brothers".

After offering Eid prayers in Karachi, Sarfaraz told the media: "I pray to the Almighty Allah to help and rescue our Kashmiri brothers sail over these tough times.

"We all equally share their pain and misery. Entire Pakistan today stands with them."

Earlier, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi had also slammed the UN for its silence on the matter and sought the intervention of the world body.

ALSO READ: Kashmir's Political Crisis Forces Irfan Pathan, State Cricketers To Quit Valley

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping?

"The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS (US President) must play his role to mediate," Afridi had tweeted last week.

On August 5, New Delhi bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Next Story : 'Won’t Need Aircraft, Ensure Freedom To Meet People': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To J&K Governor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters