Pakistan And Sri Lanka Announce Schedule Change Following Karachi ODI Washout

The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, set to be played in Karachi, has been rescheduled from September 29 to September 30, as agreed by the two boards - PCB and SLC.

Omnisport 28 September 2019
The first ODI of the three-match series in Karachi was washed out due to rain.
2019-09-28T10:04:34+0530

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have pushed the second ODI back by 24 hours after their series opener was washed out in Karachi on Friday (September 27). 

Heavy downpours prevented any play in the first ODI to be staged at the National Stadium in over a decade, as sections of the ground were left under water. (CRICKET NEWS

With wet weather in the days preceding the fixture too, the two cricket boards have agreed to a change in the schedule.

The second match was due to take place at the same location on Sunday but has now been shifted to Monday instead, allowing extra time to get the ground fit for action.

"This week's unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule," Pakistan Cricket Board director Zakir Khan said in a statement.

"I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket, as well as our host broadcasters, for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan."

The final ODI – also to be staged in Karachi – will still be played on October 2, as originally planned.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will then play three Twenty20 games in Lahore.

