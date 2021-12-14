Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
PAK Vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali Set New Record For Pakistan In 1st T20I – Stat Highlights

Coming together at 35/2, Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (67) put together 105 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan posted 200/6 in 20 overs. West Indies were bowled out for 137 in 19 overs.

Haider Ali acknowledges the crowd after completing his fifty against West Indies in Karachi on Monday. | ICC

2021-12-14T13:38:47+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 1:38 pm

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali set a new record for the third wicket in T20 Internationals with a 105-run stand in 10.2 overs during the first game of the three-match series against West Indies in Karachi on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

The Rizwan-Ali duo surpassed the previous best of 103 runs in 10.4 overs between Babar Azam and Haris Sohail against England at Cardiff on May 5 in 2019. Rizwan and Ali’s stand is also the highest-ever third-wicket stand for Pakistan against West Indies in T20 Internationals.

It is also the second-best overall partnership after 119 runs second-wicket partnership in 12.2 overs between Babar Azam and Hussain Talat at Karachi on April 2 in2018. Pakistan’s previous best third-wicket stand against West Indies was an unbroken 88-run stand between Babar Azam and Khalid Latif at Dubai on September 23 in 2016.

Pakistan also recorded their second-highest total against West Indies in T20 Internationals by making 200/6 in 20 overs. Pakistan’s highest against West Indies is 205/3 in 20 overs at Karachi on April 2 in 2018.

Right-arm pacer Odean Smith became the first West Indian bowler to concede 50 runs in an innings against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. Rayad Emrit, who conceded 47 runs in four overs at Karachi on April 2 in 2018, held the previous record.

Mohammed Wasim Jr recorded his best bowling figures in T20 Internationals by taking 4/40 in four overs on Monday. This is Pakistan’s third-best bowling performance against West Indies in T20 Internationals after Imad Wasim’s 5/14 at Dubai on September 23, 2016 and Shadab Khan’s 4/14 at Port of Spain on March 30 in 2017.

Mohammed Wasim’s previous best bowling was 2/15 in four overs against Bangladesh at Dhaka last month. The 63-run victory is Pakistan’s 18th win in T20 Internationals this year – most by any team in T20 cricket this year. Pakistan broke their own record having won 17 T20s in 2018. 

Pakistan’s Best Third-Wicket Stands In T20 Internationals

(Runs-Partners-Opponent-Venue-Date)

105-Haider Ali/Mohammad Rizwan-West Indies-Karachi — 13-12-2021

103-Babar Azam/Haris Sohail-England-Cardiff – 05-05-2019

102-Mohammad Hafeez/Umar Akmal-South Africa-Cape Town – 22-11-2013

100-Haider Ali/Mohammad Hafeez-England-Manchester – 01-09-2020

96-Kamran Akmal/Umar Akmal-Australia-Dhaka – 23-03-2014

