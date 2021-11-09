Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Babar Azam Backs Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman To Come Good In T20 World Cup Semis

Pakistan are coming into the semifinals on the back of five straight wins in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. They will face Australia in the knockouts.

PAK Vs AUS: Babar Azam Backs Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman To Come Good In T20 World Cup Semis
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali (C) has taken just five wickets in five matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. | AP

Trending

PAK Vs AUS: Babar Azam Backs Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman To Come Good In T20 World Cup Semis
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T17:16:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 5:16 pm

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday backed struggling batter Fakhar Zaman and pacer Hasan Ali to come good in the knock-out stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, saying they are big-match players. (More Cricket News)

In a virtual media interaction, Babar said he expects both Fakhar and Hasan to return to form in the semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

“You want 11 players to perform? It doesn't work like that in cricket, three to four players perform in a match,” said the skipper when asked about Fakhar’s low returns in the competition.

“Two batters perform in a game. Every player can’t perform in one match. The way Fakhar is playing, he has been given all the confidence. On his day he can change the game on his own and I have full confidence he will do it in the coming games.”

Fakhar had scored a match-winning hundred against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. On fast bowler Hasan, who has been weakest link in the bowling department, Babar said the thought of dropping him never crossed his mind.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“I can’t think of leaving him out. He is my main bowler. He has won us matches, won us tournaments. Ups and downs are part of anyone's career and when you are little down you must back your key player and the whole team is behind him.

“He is mentally very strong and I believe he is a big match player and will deliver in semifinals,” said Babar. Pakistan, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, has played nothing like the unpredictable tag associated with them for years. They have played like a well-oiled machine, winning game after game.

However, they have not got a lot of runs in the Powerplay and it is something they can improve against the Australians. “We do plan to get 45-50 runs in the first six overs but sometimes we are not able to execute.

“It is important to not lose wickets initially and our middle order can take it up later. In these conditions, we want to get 45-50 runs in the powerplay,” said Babar.

Tags

PTI Babar Azam Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Dubai Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Australia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Trent Boult Hopeful Of Creating ‘Big Upset’ Against England

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Trent Boult Hopeful Of Creating ‘Big Upset’ Against England

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: X-Factor loaded England Face Ever Consistent New Zealand

IPL 2021 UAE Leg Helped In Understanding Conditions Better Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Says Kane Williamson

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Encounter Shatters All Viewership Records

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri

Indian Cricket Team Clocks 150 In T20 International Format

Indian Chess Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Finishes Third In Lindores Abbey Blitz Event

England Cricket Board Chief Tom Harrison Flies To Pakistan To Mend Relations With Pakistan Cricket Board

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

Former Marylebone Cricket Club Chief Keith Bradshaw Dies At 58

Former Marylebone Cricket Club Chief Keith Bradshaw Dies At 58

IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Appointed As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Head Coach

IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Appointed As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Head Coach

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup

Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series

Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from a poor family, has been on a massive outreach program towards the poor sections of the state.

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Outlook Business Team / After the centre's announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, many BJP-ruled states have announced cuts on VAT and other taxes on petroleum products.

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

PTI / Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.s

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement