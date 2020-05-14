On This Day In Sport, May 14: Blackburn Rovers Crowned EPL Champions, Fernando Alonso Makes History

In the history of Blackburn Rovers, May 14 is a momentous sporting date. (More Sports News)

Twenty-five years ago today, Blackburn sealed the Premier League title on a dramatic afternoon at Anfield.

This date also represents the 14-year anniversary of a famous day in the history of Spanish motorsport, achieved by Formula One great Fernando Alonso.

Here we look back at some of the top moments to occur on May 14 in the world of sport.

1995 - Blackburn secure dramatic Premier League title

Blackburn were crowned Premier League champions at Anfield in the most dramatic of circumstances in 1995.

Rovers came into the final day of the season leading title rivals Manchester United, who were playing at West Ham, by two points.

When Alan Shearer scored his 34th league goal of a remarkable season, everything appeared to be going to plan.

However, Liverpool goals from John Barnes and a last-gasp winner from Jamie Redknapp had Rovers fearing their chance of a first English top-flight championship since 1914 had passed them by.

United were piling on the pressure in their match but were unable to snatch a late winner against West Ham that would have seen them win the title, as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

ON THIS DAY in 1995, Blackburn pipped Man Utd to the Premier League title on a dramatic final day. pic.twitter.com/357S0ETOMP — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2013

Following the full-time whistle, it took several nervous moments before Blackburn boss Kenny Dalglish and his players got confirmation that the title was theirs, prompting ecstatic scenes.

Given Dalglish's history with Liverpool and the fact their rivals United had been denied, home fans were pretty happy with the outcome as well.

Rovers finished a disappointing seventh when defending their title, after which the departure of the magnificent Shearer to Newcastle United ended their hopes of competing again.

Shearer went on to become the Premier League's record goalscorer but this league title remained the only one he won in his career.

2006 - Alonso makes Spanish Grand Prix history

Cheered on by King Juan Carlos and a 130,000-strong crowd at Circuit de Catalunya, Alonso became the first home driver to win the Spanish Grand Prix in 2006.

The Renault star, who would go to win his second Formula One world title that year, qualified in pole position, with team-mate Giancarlo Fisichella joining him on the front row.

Alonso had been forced to settle for second in the previous year's race, but he was not to be denied this time around, building a strong lead and ultimately cruising home ahead of title rival Michael Schumacher.

It was a key moment in the championship battle, given Schumacher had won the previous two grands prix.

"To finish first in front of my people, my supporters, I think was my best feeling so far in a Formula One car," said Alonso, who was then 24.

"The Brazilian Grand Prix where I won the championship [in 2005] - I didn't enjoy it as much as I did here."

Alonso went on to claim one further win at his home race, triumphing in 2013 with Ferrari, as well as winning the 2012 European Grand Prix on home soil in Valencia.

2011 - Man City claim FA Cup glory

Manchester City have won 11 major trophies since they were taken over by their Abu Dhabi owners in 2008.

Their four Premier League crowns in that time are the biggest of those, but City fans will fondly remember the first – their 2011 FA Cup crown.

Yaya Toure scored the winner with a powerful strike 16 minutes from time to give City a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Wembley, with Mario Balotelli named man of the match.

It was the team's first trophy in 35 years, their last having come in the EFL Cup way back in 1976.

This success under Roberto Mancini set them up to win their first Premier League title the following season.