On This Day In Sport, April 21: Michael Vick Goes Frst Overall, Bayern Munich Batter Porto

Michael Vick entered the NFL 19 years ago on Tuesday, a quarterback considered to be so talented that the Atlanta Falcons traded up to land him in the 2001 NFL Draft. (More Sports News)



Future Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson was also drafted on April 21, 2001 and record-breaking quarterback Drew Brees became his team-mate at the San Diego Chargers.





Bayern Munich delivered one of the most devastating first-half displays in Champions League history, while Philip Humber pitched the third perfect game in Chicago White Sox history.



We take a look back at the major events that occurred on this day in previous years.

2001 - Vick becomes new Falcons quarterback

Vick only played 20 games in college at Virginia Tech, but the Falcons had seen enough to send second and third-round selections, and wide receiver Tim Dwight, to take the top pick off the Chargers' hands.

In six seasons with Atlanta, Vick was named to the Pro Bowl three times, twice taking the Falcons to the playoffs. However, in 2007, Vick admitted to financing a dogfighting ring and was jailed for 23 months. Upon his release, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, retiring in 2017 after spells with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers spent their first pick - the fifth overall - on running back Tomlinson, while they grabbed Brees in the second round, though it was with the New Orleans Saints where he would emerge as a truly elite quarterback.

2012 - Humber's perfect game

White Sox pitcher Humber had an MLB record of just 16-23 and was yet to complete a game when he came to the mound against the Seattle Mariners.

What followed was the 21st perfect game in MLB history across 96 pitches as Humber joined the likes of Cy Young, Sandy Koufax and Roy Halladay.

Humber, who received a congratulatory call from noted White Sox fan US President Barack Obama, finished with nine strikeouts, while the other batters were retired with five groundouts and 13 flyouts.

2015 - Bayern batter Porto

Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich were on the brink of being eliminated from the 2014-15 Champions League at the quarter-final stage when they lost 3-1 to Porto in the first leg.

However, back in Bavaria, they soon turned the tie on its head by scoring five times in the opening 40 minutes, eventually cruising to a 6-1 success - and a 7-4 aggregate victory - to reach the last four.

Guardiola's old side Barcelona would beat Bayern in the semi-finals, though, going on to lift the trophy by defeating Juventus in the final.