Almost two decades ago, on February 4 1990, Hadlee became the first bowler to take 400 Test wickets by dismissing Sanjay Manjrekar in the first Test of the series in Christchurch.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 February 2019
Screengrab: Twitter (@sanjaymanjrekar)
Sri Lankan spin wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan's haul of 800 Test wickets is likely to stand the test of time. So thus his great rival and Aussie leg-spinner Shane Warne's total of 708 wickets, in the second.

Sooner or later, there will be a new name in name, James Anderson, as the third most successful bowler of all time. He will replace former Indian captain Anil Kumble (619), also a spinner, as the third most successful bowler.

But not beyond that. At 30, the England fast bowler already is staring at his imminent retirement. But it has been a celebrated career, for a fast bowler to take breach the 600-wicket mark. He now needs only ten scalps to overtake Kumble.

But one of the first fast bowlers who set the wicket-taking benchmark was New Zealand great Richard Hadlee.

Almost two decades ago, on February 4 1990, Hadlee became the first bowler to take 400 Test wickets by dismissing Sanjay Manjrekar in the first Test of the series in Christchurch.

In a celebrated career, the all-rounder played 86 Tests and 115 ODIs for New Zealand, taking 431 and 158 wickets respectively. He also scored close to 5000 international runs.

