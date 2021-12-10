Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Omicron Threat: India A, South Africa A Settle For A Draw Amid Covid-19 Scare In Visitors’ Camp

Two of India's support staff initially tested positive for Covid-19 before another round of tests came out negative. Had the repeat tests been positive, the South Africa A vs India A Test match would have been called off.

Omicron Threat: India A, South Africa A Settle For A Draw Amid Covid-19 Scare In Visitors’ Camp
All the three unofficial Tests between South Africa A and India ended in draws. | Twitter (CSA)

Trending

Omicron Threat: India A, South Africa A Settle For A Draw Amid Covid-19 Scare In Visitors’ Camp
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T01:18:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 1:18 am

Couple of false Covid-19 positive reports in India A camp had created a mild flutter before the visitors were engaged in yet another stalemate with South Africa A as the three ‘Test’ series ended at nil-nil in Bloemfontein. (More Cricket News)

The series that was played on the backdrop of the Omicron scare in the Rainbow Nation was set to be called off at the business end after two of India’s support staff initially tested positive for Covid-19 before their repeat test came negative.

As per BCCI sources, the match would have been called off midway had the repeat tests also turned out to be positive and after it was confirmed that it was a false alarm, the authorities decided to go ahead with the proceedings.

The three-match series ahead of the senior team’s tour came under focus after multiple Covid-19 cases with the Omicron variant was detected in the country. However, the BCCI was assured of players’ safety by CSA and the series went ahead.

On Thursday, India were 90/3 in 17 overs chasing an improbable 304 before the play was called off after South Africa riding on Zubayr Hamza’s 125 had declared their second innings at 311/3, which stretched their overall lead to 303. Krishnappa Gowtham got a couple of wickets.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Batting second Prithvi Shaw once again breezed his way to 38 off 34 balls with eight fours before being dismissed. The series turned out to be a good one for Abhimanyu Easwaran, who would remain in the mix along with Priyank Panchal while Hanuma Vihari after consistent scores is now back in the main Test squad.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and spinner Saurabh Kumar are set to stay back as stand byes and could be inducted into the main squad if anyone gets injured or isolated due to Covid-19. All others are flying back to India on a charter plane.

Brief Scores: SA 268 and 311/3 decl (Zubayr Hamza 125, Krishnappa Gowtham 2/81). India A 276 and 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38). Match Drawn.

Tags

PTI Hanuma Vihari Navdeep Saini South Africa Cricket India A v South Africa A Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Consolidate Lead At Top With 4-2 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Consolidate Lead At Top With 4-2 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

Formula 1 Announces New Agreement To Extend Racing In Abu Dhabi Through 2030

Captaincy Controversy: Rohit Sharma Defines His Role As A Leader But Mystery Remains Over Virat Kohli Sacking

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Conundrum: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Virat Kohli Sacked As ODI Skipper

Omicron? Covid-19 Forces India Out Of Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Ashes: Travis Head Becomes Third Joint-Fastest Centurion – Statistical Highlights

Tiger Woods, Former World No.1, Returns To Competitive Golf Post Car Crash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Explainer: What Does An Olympic Diplomatic Boycott Achieve?

Explainer: What Does An Olympic Diplomatic Boycott Achieve?

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Davis Cup 2022: All India Tennis Association Starts Process To Identify Venue For Denmark Tie

Davis Cup 2022: All India Tennis Association Starts Process To Identify Venue For Denmark Tie

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Travis Head Hits Ton; Australia Lead By 196 Runs

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Travis Head Hits Ton; Australia Lead By 196 Runs

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli was unceremoniously stripped off as India’s ODI captain on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma will now lead India in both limited-overs formats -- T20 and ODIs.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Advertisement