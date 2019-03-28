English football giants Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's permanent manager on a three-year contract on Thursday following a highly successful caretaker spell- in-charge.

With the speculation going around and the fans rooting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be appointed as Manchester united's permanent manager, the club has finally roped him in permanently.

The Norwegian, 46, has inspired a dramatic revival of United's fortunes since the sacking of jose Mourinho in December, winning 14 of his 19 games, including the epic victory against Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Solskjaer famously known as the baby faced assassin, has 126 goals in 366 appearances for the Red Devils. His best moment can be traced back to the 1999 Champions League finals where he scored a stoppage time winner to complete the treble for Manchester United. Solskjaer, was a fan's favourite since his arrival as a care taker at Old Trafford. With the Red Devils losing the plot under Mourinho, the management went with the Norwegian to resurrect their season. Ole lived up to the management's expectation and has brought the fans onto their feets as his style of play resembles the traditional-United-attack style of play and has a rich comprehension of Manchester United culture.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer said in a statement on the club's website. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here."

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

United's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said: "More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club."

Initially Solskjaer arrived from Norwegian club Molde "on loan" until the end of the season, after Mourinho was shown the door follwing a 3-1 loss to arch rivals Liverpool on December 16.

Solskjaer who has represnted Manchester United as a player for 11 seasons, took over as the care taker with the club in sixth place in the Premier League, 11 points off the top four. The Red Devils have lost just once in the league since then and are now in fifth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, with eight games to be played in this season.

The pinnacle of his reign so far was that dramtic night in Paris when United overturned a 2-0 first leg defeat, and won the second leg 3-1, to achieve the away goals advantage, which ensured a quarter-finals berth in the UEFA Champions League.

Solskjaer's former United teammate Peter Schmeichel tweeted: "Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards let's chase some trophies." Former United defender Gary Neville welcomed the appointment and urged the club to back the new full-time boss financially.

"I'm delighted for Ole," Neville tweeted. "I didn't think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!"

Another former United teammate of Solskjaer's, Rio Ferdinand, tweeted: "Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! I hope my Thank You is in post Ole."

Solskjaer, as a manager has also won a couple of titles with Molde. With his appointment at the helm of Old Trafford, few financial assistance in the transfer market, and his vision to provide platform and recruit youngsters and academy players, the club is heading in the tardition United way of football.