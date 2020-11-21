Of Course Paul Pogba Is Unhappy At Old Trafford, Says Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledged Paul Pogba is unhappy but insisted the midfielder has all the "qualities" to deliver for the struggling Premier League side. (More Football News)

Pogba's future has made headlines again following comments made by France head coach Didier Deschamps, who suggested the star midfielder was not satisfied with his "situation" at Old Trafford after struggling to find his best form.

The Frenchman, who started all three of Les Bleus' internationals over the past fortnight, has started four of United's seven Premier League fixtures this season.

Through three Champions League matchdays, Pogba has only been named in Solskjaer's starting line-up once.

Pogba has created two chances in the Premier League and his passing accuracy stands at 79.9 per cent, while he has three chances created and two assists in the Champions League.

Asked about Pogba amid links with former club Juventus and LaLiga champions Real Madrid, Solskjaer – speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of lowly West Brom – Solskjaer told reporters: "We always get questions and we try to answer as well as we can.

"I think the press sometimes makes more of it and people maybe at home not having the whole interview make more of it. We're all experienced enough to try to avoid big massive headlines.

"I spoke to Paul today about it. Of course he's not been happy when he's not playing, and not playing really well. He's not been happy with his performances. He plays in the same position for France and he does for us, so that's not a different scenario.

"It's about getting momentum and rhythm and, as I said earlier, he felt really strong towards the end against Portugal and towards the end of the game with Sweden which is natural because he had COVID and he needed time. That's the same with all of our players, they look stronger and fitter and he's the same.

"There are always discussions about players who can play in different positions because they have the quality to do so many things and they can play in different positions.

"Paul is the same, he can do the role and he has the qualities to do many things, it's about the balance of the team, that's on the XI you pick that day, that's the key.

"Sometimes it's an eight, sometimes a 10, sometimes in off the left in a diamond, sometimes one of the two, he can do everything. And now, the fitter he gets the more he can do."

