NZ Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Kane Williamson's 251 Puts New Zealand On Top

Captain Kane Williamson scored 251, his third double century and highest score, before making an assertive declaration at 519-7 Friday on the second day of the first cricket Test against the West Indies.

Williamson waited for allrounder Kyle Jamieson to post his maiden half-century before declaring with about d26 overs left in the day’s play.

At stumps, the West Indies, hit by minor injuries to batsman Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, were 49 without loss.

Openers Kraigg Braithwaite (20) and John Campbell (22) batted doggedly through the late afternoon to ensure the tourists went to stumps without losing a wicket.

The second day was dominated by Williamson’s superb innings. He batted almost 10-1/2 hours, struck 34 fours and two sixes and eclipsed his previous-highest test score of 242 against Sri Lanka at Wellington in 2015.

Williamson is only the third New Zealander after Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming to score three double centuries in tests.

He resumed Friday at 97 not out and reached his 22nd century from 224 balls. New Zealand’s commanding total mounted as he passed 150, then 200 from 369 deliveries.

Williamson had a lucky break on 221 when he was caught behind by stand-in wicketkeeper Shamarh Brooks from Roach’s bowling. The dismissal was annuled when the television umpire found Roach had over-stepped.

Jamieson, whose previous highest score was 49, reached his maiden half century from 62 balls with five fours and two sixes.

