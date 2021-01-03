January 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs PAK: Kyle Jamieson Claims Five Wickets As New Zealand Tear Into Pakistan On Day One

NZ Vs PAK: Kyle Jamieson Claims Five Wickets As New Zealand Tear Into Pakistan On Day One

Kyle Jamieson ripped through Pakistan's top order as New Zealand edged in front on day one of the second Test in Christchurch.

Omnisport 03 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NZ Vs PAK: Kyle Jamieson Claims Five Wickets As New Zealand Tear Into Pakistan On Day One
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson is congratulated by teammates after taking five wickets on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand on Sunday.
John Davidson/Photosport via AP
NZ Vs PAK: Kyle Jamieson Claims Five Wickets As New Zealand Tear Into Pakistan On Day One
outlookindia.com
2021-01-03T14:17:00+05:30

Kyle Jamieson ripped through Pakistan’s batting line-up but their middle order proved defiant as New Zealand edged day one of the second Test. (More Cricket News)

The 6’8” fast bowler grabbed his third five-wicket haul for 69 runs in his sixth Test appearance as the tourists were bowled out for 297 in Christchurch.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side were reeling at 88-4 at lunch after Kane Williamson put Pakistan into bat and Jamieson recorded figures of three for 26 runs in a devastating first session.

Tim Southee made the breakthrough removing Shan Masood for a duck, before Jamieson claimed Abid Ali for 25, Haris Sohail for one and Fawad Alam for two as Pakistan lost three wickets for 17 runs.

Azhar Ali and Rizwan’s 88-run fifth-wicket partnership helped Pakistan recover from their morning collapse until Jamieson found Rizwan's outside edge and BJ Watling snared his opposing wicketkeeper for 61.

Azhar and Faheem Ashraf guided the batting team through the rest of afternoon session as Pakistan added 130 runs to take the score to a finely-balanced 218-5 at tea.

The Black Caps regained control when Matt Henry, replacing the injured Neil Wagner, took the key wicket of Azhar for 93 and Jamieson snared Faheem for 48 to claim his fifth and break into the tail.

But Zafar Gohar added more resistance, scoring 34, before falling victim to Southee and the new ball, before Trent Boult cleaned up Shaheen Afridi for four and Naseem Shah for 12 before stumps was called.

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell are set to open the batting on day two as the world's number one ranked Test team, New Zealand, seek a record-setting sixth straight Test match victory.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND: Matthew Wade Refrains From Commenting On India's Possible COVID Protocol Breach

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Kyle Jamieson Kane Williamson Christchurch New Zealand Cricket (NZC) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) New Zealand national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Sports ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos