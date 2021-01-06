January 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Kyle Jamieson Shines As New Zealand Thrash Pakistan To Go Top Of Rankings

NZ Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Kyle Jamieson Shines As New Zealand Thrash Pakistan To Go Top Of Rankings

Kyle Jamieson inspired New Zealand to a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch

Omnisport 06 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NZ Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Kyle Jamieson Shines As New Zealand Thrash Pakistan To Go Top Of Rankings
New Zealand players pose for a team photo with their trophy after defeating Pakistan at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
John Davidson/Photosport via AP
NZ Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Kyle Jamieson Shines As New Zealand Thrash Pakistan To Go Top Of Rankings
outlookindia.com
2021-01-06T11:00:21+05:30

Kyle Jamieson inspired New Zealand to a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch. (More Cricket News)

Jamieson took 6-48 in the second innings, and 11 wickets for the match, as the Black Caps wrapped up victory by an innings and 176 runs on day four at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Pakistan were dismissed for 186 as New Zealand won a sixth straight Test for the first time in their history and secured a 2-0 series success, going top of the world rankings for the first time.

Azhar Ali (37) and Zafar Gohar (37) provided the most resistance as the tourists had no answers to Jamieson and Trent Boult (3-43).

Only Richard Hadlee (15 against Australia in 1985) and Daniel Vettori (12, twice) have taken more wickets in a single Test for New Zealand than Jamieson's 11.

Pakistan resumed at 8-1, still trailing by 354 runs, before Mohammad Abbas (3) fell early after edging Boult behind to BJ Watling, and wasting a review.

Substitute fielder Will Young then took a spectacular one-handed catch diving to his right at point to remove Abid Ali (26) off Jamieson.

Haris Sohail (15) and Azhar edged Jamieson behind to leave Pakistan at 88-5 and the Black Caps well on track for victory.

Mohammad Rizwan (10), Fawad Alam (16) and Faheem Ashraf (28) provided limited resistance before Gohar's late hitting, with Kane Williamson – who made a double century on Tuesday – chipping in with a wicket.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test: Tim Paine Hints At Multiple Changes For Australia With David Warner Set To Return

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Kyle Jamieson Kane Williamson Christchurch New Zealand Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos