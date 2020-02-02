NZ Vs IND: India Whitewash New Zealand, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0

No team have done it before. India, in a World Cup year, showed their credentials by whitewashing New Zealand in a fifth-match T20I series in their own backyard. In the fifth and final match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, India beat the Kiwis by seven runs to become the first side win a T20I series 5-0.

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul. Rohit, who was leading the side in the absence of rested Virat Kohli, picked up an injury and didn't take the field while defending the total.

The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs. Chasing the target, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs.

India won the first match by six wickets at Auckland, then make it 2-0 at the same venue with a seven-wicket victory. It was followed by back-to-back Super Over wins, with India snatching victories at Hamilton and Wellington.

The series started with India trailing 3-8, but after today's match, the head-to-head record now stands at 8-8.

The two teams will now face-off in a three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday (February 5) at Hamilton. The tour concludes with a two-match Test series.