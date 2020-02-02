February 02, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NZ Vs IND: India Whitewash New Zealand, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0

NZ Vs IND: India Whitewash New Zealand, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0

Before beating New Zealand by seven runs at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, India won the first match by six wickets at Auckland, then make it 2-0 at the same venue with a seven-wicket victory. It was followed by back-to-back Super Overs wins at Hamilton and Wellington.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
NZ Vs IND: India Whitewash New Zealand, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0
India's Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of Taylor during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
NZ Vs IND: India Whitewash New Zealand, Become First Team To Win A T20I Series 5-0
outlookindia.com
2020-02-02T16:46:06+0530

No team have done it before. India, in a World Cup year, showed their credentials by whitewashing New Zealand in a fifth-match T20I series in their own backyard. In the fifth and final match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, India beat the Kiwis by seven runs to become the first side win a T20I series 5-0.

Blog | Live Streaming | Cricket News

Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul. Rohit, who was leading the side in the absence of rested Virat Kohli, picked up an injury and didn't take the field while defending the total.

The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs. Chasing the target, the Black Caps were tottering at 17 for three in 3.2 overs.

India won the first match by six wickets at Auckland, then make it 2-0 at the same venue with a seven-wicket victory. It was followed by back-to-back Super Over wins, with India snatching victories at Hamilton and Wellington.

The series started with India trailing 3-8, but after today's match, the head-to-head record now stands at 8-8.

The two teams will now face-off in a three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday (February 5) at Hamilton. The tour concludes with a two-match Test series. 

Next Story >>

5th T20I: India Register 5-0 Whitewash Vs New Zealand With Easy Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Mount Maunganui Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos