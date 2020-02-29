NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test: Prithvi Shaw Enters Record Books, Then Becomes Victim Of Stunning Tom Latham Catch - WATCH

Prodigious Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire fifty on Day 1 of the second New Zealand vs India Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch Saturday as the visitors fight to save the series.

Shaw, who failed to make an impression in the first Test, reached fifty with six of Neil Wagner in 61 balls. In the process, the 20-year-old became the second youngest Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar to hit a Test fifty in New Zealand.

Here's the list of top-five youngest Indian batsmen to hit a fifty in New Zealand:

1. Sachin Tendulkar in 1990 - 16 years and 291 days

2. Prithvi Shaw in 2020 - 20 years and 112 days

3. Atul Wasan in 1990 - 21 years and 336 days

4. Brijesh Patel in 1976 - 23 years 81 days

5. Sandeep Patil in 1981 - 24 years and 187 days

The right-handed-batsman, however, didn't last long, getting out for 54. His wicket was claimed by Kyle Jamieson. Tom Latham took a stunning catch at the cordon.

Watch it here:

How about this grab from Latham! pic.twitter.com/3XGwk0vuU8 — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) February 29, 2020

Shaw started his Test career with a bang, hitting a hundred (134) on debut against the West Indies. He now has 321 runs in four matches.

New Zealand go to stumps without losing a wicket. 63 runs in 23 overs with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell unbeaten on 27 off 65 and 29 off 73 balls respectively. Both have hit four fours each. Virat Kohli used four bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja -- without success. India still lead by 179 runs.

India were steady at 194 for five at tea but lost wickets in quick succession after the play resumed. Pacer Kyle Jamieson triggered the collapse, returning impressive figures of 14-3-45-5.

Hanuma Vihari top-scored for India with his combative 55 while Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries.

Virat Kohli's (3) poor run continued while his deputy Ajikya Rahane (7) also fell cheaply.

India lost last five wickets for 48 runs, of which 26 were contributed by last-wicket pair of Mohammed Shami (16) and Jasprit Bumrah (10).

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242 all out in 63 overs. (H Vihari 55, P Shaw 54, C Pujara 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45, Tim Southee 2/38).