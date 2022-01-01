NZ Vs BAN: New Zealand’s Devon Conway Gets Unique Double – Statistical Highlights

New Zealand’s Devon Conway became only the sixth player to score a century in his first innings of a home and away Test. Conway etched his name into record books after scoring 122 off 227 balls with 16 fours and a six in the first Test match against Bangladesh at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Earlier, the New Zealander made 200 in 578 minutes off 347 balls with 22 fours and one six on debut against England at Lord’s in June 2021. The first player to achieve this feat was Harry Graham.

The Australian who made 107 on debut against England at Lord’s in 1893, made 105 against the same opponent in the first home Test innings at Sydney in February 1895.

Australian Kepler Wessels, Pakistan’s Azhar Mehmood, England’s Andrew Strauss and Australian Michael Clarke are the other players to score centuries in his first innings of home and away Tests.

Centuries In First Home And Away Tests:

Player-Maiden Home Innings-Maiden Away Innings

Harry Graham (AUS) 105 vs ENG at Sydney in 1894-95-107 vs ENG at Lord’s in 1893

Kepler Wessels (AUS) 162 vs ENG at Brisbane in 1982-83-141 vs SL at Kandy in 1982-83

Azhar Mehmood (PAK) 128* vs SA at Rawalpindi 1997-98-136 vs SA at Johannesburg in 1997-98

Andrew Strauss (ENG) 112 vs NZ at Lord’s in 2004-126 vs SA at Port Elizabeth in 2004-05

Michael Clarke (AUS) 141 vs NZ at Brisbane in 2004-05-151 vs India at Bengaluru in 2004-05

Devon Conway (NZ) 122 vs BAN at Mount Maunganui 2022-200 vs ENGat Lord’s 2021