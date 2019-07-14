Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Wimbledon 2019 Final Live

The rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer continues on Sunday as the defending Wimbledon champion takes on the eight-time winner in the 2019 final.
A 48th career meeting will represent the 16th Grand Slam clash between the modern-day greats, with this the fifth to decide a major title.
Also Read: Simona Halep Inspired By Roger Federer
Of the four previous grand slam finals between the pair, two have come at Wimbledon and Djokovic has won them both.
Also Read: Novak Djokovic And Roger Federer's Past Major Showpieces
Here's everything you need to know about the match at SW19:
Match: Wimbledon 2019, Gentlemen's Singles final between Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer
Date: July 14 (Sunday), 2019
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Live Telecast: Star Sports 1
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Head-to-head: In 47 meetings, Djokovic leads 25–22, including 9–6 in Grand Slams.
Post a Comment