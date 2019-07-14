Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Wimbledon 2019 Final Live

﻿
A 48th career meeting will represent the 16th Grand Slam clash between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, with this the fifth to decide a major title. Here's how you can watch the clash between two modern-day greats

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2019
Roger Federer is seeking a ninth Wimbledon title, while defending champion Novak Djokovic is looking for a fifth at SW19.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T17:06:48+0530

The rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer continues on Sunday as the defending Wimbledon champion takes on the eight-time winner in the 2019 final.

A 48th career meeting will represent the 16th Grand Slam clash between the modern-day greats, with this the fifth to decide a major title.

Of the four previous grand slam finals between the pair, two have come at Wimbledon and Djokovic has won them both.

Here's everything you need to know about the match at SW19:

Match: Wimbledon 2019, Gentlemen's Singles final between Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer
Date: July 14 (Sunday), 2019
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Live Telecast: Star Sports 1
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head: In 47 meetings, Djokovic leads 25–22, including 9–6 in Grand Slams.

