Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Novak Djokovic Heaps Praise On 'Very Complete' Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic Heaps Praise On 'Very Complete' Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has won three titles this year including beating Novak Djokovic on the way to claiming victory at the Masters in Cincinnati in August

Agencies 08 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Novak Djokovic Heaps Praise On 'Very Complete' Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic could face Daniil Medvedev in the Shanghai semi-finals.
AP Photo
Novak Djokovic Heaps Praise On 'Very Complete' Daniil Medvedev
outlookindia.com
2019-10-08T19:39:44+0530

World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Daniil Medvedev as a "very complete player" on Tuesday, having lost to the young Russian in their last two matches. (More Cricket News)

The 23-year-old Medvedev is at a career-high fourth in the world and reached the final at the US Open, only to be on the end of an agonising five-set loss to Rafael Nadal.

Read: Djokovic Targets 2020 Olympic Glory After Tokyo Triumph

Medvedev has won three titles this year including beating Djokovic on the way to claiming victory at the Masters in Cincinnati in August.

"The last several months he's been playing the tennis of his life," Djokovic said at the Shanghai Masters, where he is the defending champion.

"He's played finals at least in every event in the last whatever, five, six events, which is amazing."

Also Read: Here's Why PM Narendra Modi Hailed Daniil Medvedev

The 32-year-old from Serbia, who could again face Medvedev in the Shanghai semi-finals, said it was hard to find a weakness in the Russian's game.

"He's improved his movement, his fitness. He's got the big serve, he's got the height and he uses angles very well," said Djokovic.

Also Read: Nadal Edges Medvedev In Epic US Open Final

"Backhand -- hard to break that backhand, it's very flat.

"He doesn't make many mistakes and he can hit anything he wants from that corner.

"Forehand maybe has been his weaker side, but now he's improved that, so he's a very complete player."

Medvedev, seeded three, starts his Shanghai Masters later Tuesday against Britain's Cameron Norrie.

(AFP)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Agencies Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Shanghai China Tennis ATP Sports
Next Story : World Women's Boxing Championships: Mary Kom Enters Quarters, Saweety Boora Bows Out
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement