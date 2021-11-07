Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Norwich City fired manager Daniel Farke despite him leading the club to its first win since gaining promotion back to the Premier League. (More Football News)

The German leaves after more than four years in charge that initially saw him lead Norwich into the top division in 2019 before being instantly relegated.

He won the second-tier Championship title for a second time last season to gain promotion again. It took until the 11th game to win, beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday but staying in last place.

"In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one," sporting director Stuart Webber said.

"I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status."

Norwich took to Twitter to thank Farke for his contribution.

Norwich has five points from 11 games, five points from safety with 27 games remaining.