Norway's Karsten Warholm Breaks 29-year-old 400 Hurdles World Record

July 02, 2021
Warholm finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Associated Press (AP) 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:48 am
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates in front of the scoreboard after running 46.70 seconds to set a new men's 400m hurdles world record at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo, Norway on Thursday July 1, 2021.
Fredrik Hagen, NTB via AP
2021-07-02T10:48:58+05:30

Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles in the Diamond League meet in Oslo. (More Sports News)

The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.

 "This was just the perfect moment,” Warholm said in an interview posted by World Athletics.

 "Everybody's talking about this world record that’s been standing for many, many years — it's older than me, actually."

 Warholm said he was excited to have broken the record in front of home fans, including family members, at Bislett Stadium.

 "I knew I had it in me, but of course it’s very special to be able to do it," he said.

 "I'm just really happy and really proud. Its a nice moment."

Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August. (AP) 

