NorthEast United's Redeem Tlang Recreates Lionel Messi Goal: Watch Highlight Vs FC Goa In ISL 2019-20

Redeem Tlang scored for NorthEast United in a draw Vs FC Goa in the 2019-20 Indian Super League. Also, the winger's goal was very similar to a goal scored by Barcelona captain Lionel Messi against Real Madrid.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2019
Martin Chavez assisted Redeem Tlang for his goal.
Twitter: Indian Super League
In their most recent outing in the 2019-20 Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United were held to a 2-2 draw against FC Goa, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, on November 1. A point each won't dishearten Robert Jarni, considering the form Redeem Tlang currently is experiencing. The 24-year-old once again proved his brilliance, scoring a stunning 'Lionel Messi-Esque' goal, just like the one the Barcelona captain had scored against Real Madrid.

(Football News | Highlights | Asamoah Gyan Interview)

The scores were tied at 1-1, with the match in its 74th-minute. In came Martin Chavez with a smart run, at the left edge of Goa's penalty box. Chavez played a ground pass, and found Tlang, who recreated Messi's goal in a picture-perfect manner.

What could have been the winner for NorthEast turned into poor luck due to complacency at the back. Hugo Boumous had given Goa the lead in the 31st-minute, with Asamoah Gyan scoring the equalising in the 54th-minute. Tlang gave his side the lead soon, but it was Manvir Singh, who had the last laugh, scoring a last-gasp equaliser in the dying stages of stoppage time.

The home side are currently fourth in the league table, with the Gaurs at third spot.

