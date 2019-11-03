NorthEast United's Redeem Tlang Recreates Lionel Messi Goal: Watch Highlight Vs FC Goa In ISL 2019-20

In their most recent outing in the 2019-20 Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United were held to a 2-2 draw against FC Goa, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, on November 1. A point each won't dishearten Robert Jarni, considering the form Redeem Tlang currently is experiencing. The 24-year-old once again proved his brilliance, scoring a stunning 'Lionel Messi-Esque' goal, just like the one the Barcelona captain had scored against Real Madrid.

The scores were tied at 1-1, with the match in its 74th-minute. In came Martin Chavez with a smart run, at the left edge of Goa's penalty box. Chavez played a ground pass, and found Tlang, who recreated Messi's goal in a picture-perfect manner.

All the goals from last night's cracker against FC Goa! #NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 2, 2019

What could have been the winner for NorthEast turned into poor luck due to complacency at the back. Hugo Boumous had given Goa the lead in the 31st-minute, with Asamoah Gyan scoring the equalising in the 54th-minute. Tlang gave his side the lead soon, but it was Manvir Singh, who had the last laugh, scoring a last-gasp equaliser in the dying stages of stoppage time.

The home side are currently fourth in the league table, with the Gaurs at third spot.