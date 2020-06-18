June 18, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  No Lasith Malinga In Sri Lanka's Second Residential Cricket Training Camp

No Lasith Malinga In Sri Lanka's Second Residential Cricket Training Camp

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

PTI 18 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
No Lasith Malinga In Sri Lanka's Second Residential Cricket Training Camp
Lasith Malinga will not be travelling to Kandy.
Twitter
No Lasith Malinga In Sri Lanka's Second Residential Cricket Training Camp
outlookindia.com
2020-06-18T18:56:46+0530

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of team's second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.

(More Cricket News)

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

"The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post-Covid–19 and to be ready to play at any given time," said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.

The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's next scheduled international engagement, the tour by India later this month, has been canceled while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is still doubtful.

The squad for camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Next Story >>

Mahela Jayawardene Ridicules Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister's Claim That 2011 World Cup Final Vs India Was 'Sold'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos