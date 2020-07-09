July 09, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  No International Sports In China This Year Except Beijing 2022 Trials

No International Sports In China This Year Except Beijing 2022 Trials

China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases

Agencies 09 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
No International Sports In China This Year Except Beijing 2022 Trials
Representative Image
No International Sports In China This Year Except Beijing 2022 Trials
outlookindia.com
2020-07-09T19:03:50+0530

China says it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in November. China also has four ATP tournaments lined up.

China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases.

The General Administration of Sports cited “science and order” in issuing its plan to proceed on Thursday.

(AP)

Next Story >>

ENG Vs PAK: Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah Reveals His 'Most Important Weapon' For England Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies China Other Sports Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos