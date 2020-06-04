No Decision On Achraf Hakimi's Future Before End Of LaLiga Season: Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund do not expect a decision on Achraf Hakimi's future until Real Madrid's LaLiga season finishes, says BVB chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.
Versatile wing-back Hakimi has been an outstanding performer for Dortmund during a two-year loan spell.
The Madrid man, who has formed an effective right-sided partnership with Jadon Sancho, has played 50 times in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals.
Hakimi's form would appear to make him a genuine option for Madrid's first XI, and agent Alejandro Camano last week said a return to Spain was the player's aim.
But Dortmund are not yet giving up hope of a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old.
"There will definitely be no decision before the Spaniards have ended the season," Watzke told Kicker.
Vamos ! +3 âÂ£âÂ£âÂ£ / Let's go! +3 pic.twitter.com/r21B4TdWay— achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) May 23, 2020
Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "The possibility is still open. We can still imagine Hakimi at BVB.
"But I stick to the facts. Achraf has a contract with Madrid."
While Hakimi's status for next season is uncertain, Dortmund are widely expected to lose Sancho, who has been linked with a host of elite clubs.
The England winger has 17 goals and 16 assists in the league this season and scored his first career hat-trick against Paderborn on Sunday.
