Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell

With knocks of 32 and 44 against MI and RR respectively, Bharat has solved RCB's middle-order problems as their one-drop batter in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell
Srikar Bharat (left) and Glenn Maxwell stitched together 69 runs for the third wicket to script an easy win for RCB against RR in IPL 2021. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T13:17:25+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 1:17 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper KS Bharat is happy that he is able to provide a stable base as a No.3 batsman, for finishers like Glenn Maxwell which has been a key recipe in RCB's last two wins in the ongoing IPL 2021. (More Cricket News)

RCB dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, to boost their prospects of a top-two finish.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS)

With knocks of 32 and 44 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and RR, Bharat has sorted RCB's problems with their one-drop batter in the current edition.

"So, number three is always a beautiful spot to play. It asks a lot of questions if you are not ready for it. And we at RCB, we have always focussed on keeping the strike going and get busy right from ball one," Bharat said at the post-match press conference.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"....and the little things of running and calling well and rotating the strike, all these little pointers, it plays a huge role in building up a partnership," the Andhra keeper-batsman said.

For him, providing a platform for Maxwell and De Villiers to have a final assault is the main thing. "The number three is someone who keeps the scoreboard ticking at 8 or 9 per over, then you will have a good base (and) for people like Maxi (Maxwell) and AB coming in after 12th over.

"If you have the wickets in hand, then you can go all out towards the end of the innings. So, the message is clear saying I should get a partnership going and we are sticking to it," he explained.

Just like any youngster would say, Bharat was no different when asked the staple question about what he has learnt from the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"If you play with Virat bhai (Virat Kohli), AB (De Villiers) and (Glenn) Maxwell, you tend to learn a lot of good things in terms of cricket and as well as how to handle yourself on and off the field," Bharat said.

Bharat and Maxwell, one of the sought after T20 players, shared a crucial stand that helped RCB and the stumper said that the communication between the two was all tactical.

"And coming back to this innings, me and Maxi (Maxwell), we were having the conversation of what are the areas we could access and what are the boundary options..."....how many overs one particular bowler is going to bowl, what are his lengths, so it's all purely tactical things what we were discussing out in the centre and it came out well," he noted.

On his 44-run knock, he said, "It is obviously a good feeling winning this game and coming back to it and contributing going out in the centre.

Tags

PTI Glenn Maxwell AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket T20 Cricket Mumbai Indians (MI) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Scores Twice As Five-Star Bayern Munich Hammer Dynamo Kyiv

Champions League: Federico Chiesa Strike Lifts Juventus Against Defending Champions Chelsea

Champions League: Benfica Hand Barcelona 3-0 Thrashing At Stadium Of Light

Brazilian Football Head Rogerio Caboclo Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Case

Champions League: Record-Breaker Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Manchester United Vs Villarreal

Asian Championships: India Assured Of Maiden Table Tennis Medal, Thanks To Achanta Sharath Kamal

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Live, Day 1: India Aim To Build On Good Start

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Sports

Fearless RCB Got The Rewards: Virat Kohli After Big IPL 2021 Win Against RR

Fearless RCB Got The Rewards: Virat Kohli After Big IPL 2021 Win Against RR

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Survive Bengaluru FC Shootout To Enter Maiden Final

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Survive Bengaluru FC Shootout To Enter Maiden Final

IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB: Clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore Thrash Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB: Clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore Thrash Rajasthan Royals

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

Champions League: Darkness Descends Over Barca Vs Benfica

After losing 3-0 against Bayern, the Catalan club faced yet another Champions League loss to remain at the bottom of Group E.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement