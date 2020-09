Neymar, Thiago Silva And Philippe Coutinho Get Brazil Calls As World Cup Campaign Starts

Neymar and Thiago Silva featured in the Brazil squad selected by head coach Tite on Friday for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru. (More Football News)

The five-time World Cup winners had been due to get their campaign underway in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay until October.

Tite named a 23-man pool including seven Premier League-based players, with veteran Chelsea recruit Silva among them following his move from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG superstar Neymar featured among a squad of attacking players including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, Everton's Richarlison and Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

CONVOCAÇÃO DA #SELEÇÃOBRASILEIRA



Atacantes:



Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City (ING)

Rodrygo - Real Madrid (ESP)

Firmino - Liverpool (ING)

Richarlison - Everton (ING)#Eliminatórias pic.twitter.com/SOIwZylsfU — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 18, 2020

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho, whose Camp Nou future is unclear following Ronald Koeman's arrival as Quique Setien's successor, was also called in for the October games.

Brazil face Bolivia in Sao Paulo on October 9 before travelling to tackle Peru in Lima four days later, as their bid to reach Qatar 2022 begins.

Palmeiras defender Gabriel Menino and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be involved for the first time in a Brazil squad gathering.

Brazil squad: Alisson (Liverpool), Santos (Athletico-PR), Weverton (Palmeiras); Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Danilo (Juventus), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Alex Telles (Porto); Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo); Everton (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

