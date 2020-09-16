September 16, 2020
Corona
Neymar Faces Four-game Ban For Hitting Alvaro, Says Former PSG Winger Jerome Rothen

Neymar was sent off against Marseille and ex-winger Jerome Rothen is expecting the Paris Saint-Germain forward to miss four games

Omnisport 16 September 2020
PSG's Neymar argues with Marseille's Alvaro during their Ligue 1 match
AP Photo/Michel Euler
outlookindia.com
2020-09-16T15:29:29+05:30

Neymar is facing a four-game ban for striking Alvaro Gonzalez after he accused the Marseille defender of racism, according to former Paris Saint-Germain winger Jerome Rothen. (More Football News)

The Brazilian superstar was one of five players to be sent off at the end of Sunday's Classique, which Marseille won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

A VAR check showed Neymar striking Alvaro on the back of the head, with the forward later saying he was subjected to a racial slur – an allegation his opponent has since categorically denied.

READ: Alvaro Hits Back At Neymar, Denies Racism Accusations

PSG and Marseille have fully backed their respective players and are awaiting a review from French football's governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP).

A decision could be made as early as Wednesday and Rothen is expecting Neymar to be hit with an extended suspension.


"For Neymar, it will be four games, I'm sure," he told RMC Sport. "I've been there before after fighting on a field. I had four games."

IN PICS: Neymar Among Five Red Cards As Marseille Beats PSG

PSG also had Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa sent off in Sunday's heated clash, while Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto saw red for Marseille.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions and Champions League finalists PSG have kicked off their 2020-21 campaign with back-to-back losses, having also been beaten 1-0 at Lens last week.

Thomas Tuchel's side are back in action on Wednesday with a home league meeting against Metz, before taking on Nice, Reims and Angers in the next 16 days.

×