NewPassword: Indian Premier League Teams Showcase Their Star Players In Latest Twitter Trend

The next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is still some months away, but the franchises have found a fascinating game to warm up. And it's #NewPassword, latest trend to have taken Twitter by a storm. (More Cricket News)

Brands and teams upload pictures of resetting their password, following the password change prompt, with the end step -- 'New Password', 'Re-Enter New Password'.

Rajasthan Royals have Ben Stokes, Kings XI Punjab have KL Rahul, Royal Challengers Bangalore have Virat Kohli, Delhi Capitals have Shreyas Iyer, etc.

Raising a toast to the man who relentlessly breaks world records - left, right and centre. All hail the king, @imVkohli.#ChallengeAccepted #NewPassword #Trending #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/sP3RusuwRP — Royal Challenge Sports Drink #ChallengeAccepted (@RCGameforLife) January 9, 2020

#NewPassword was one of the top trending hashtags in India on Thursday.