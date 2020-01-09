NewPassword: Indian Premier League Teams Showcase Their Star Players In Latest Twitter Trend

The next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is still some months away, but the franchises have found a fascinating game to warm up. And it's #NewPassword, latest trend to have taken Twitter by a storm. (More Cricket News)
Brands and teams upload pictures of resetting their password, following the password change prompt, with the end step -- 'New Password', 'Re-Enter New Password'.
Rajasthan Royals have Ben Stokes, Kings XI Punjab have KL Rahul, Royal Challengers Bangalore have Virat Kohli, Delhi Capitals have Shreyas Iyer, etc.
When in doubt, say Ben Stokes*. ðÂÂÂ #NewPassword #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zlamDbI9IW— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 9, 2020
ðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂªðÂÂª— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 9, 2020
Can't get stronger than that, eh? ðÂÂÂ #SaddaPunjab #NewPassword @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/oBIRGvJcmX
Raising a toast to the man who relentlessly breaks world records - left, right and centre. All hail the king, @imVkohli.#ChallengeAccepted #NewPassword #Trending #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/sP3RusuwRP— Royal Challenge Sports Drink #ChallengeAccepted (@RCGameforLife) January 9, 2020
Number 4 conundrum? What conundrum? ðÂÂÂ#NewPassword #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/nI3z9cCRPf— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 9, 2020
Just FYI, do not try these passwords! ðÂÂÂ#NewPassword #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/tpOGAganHO— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 9, 2020
#NewPassword was one of the top trending hashtags in India on Thursday.
