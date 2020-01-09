NewPassword: Indian Premier League Teams Showcase Their Star Players In Latest Twitter Trend

January 09, 2020
Poshan
#NewPassword was one of the top trending hashtags in India on Thursday, and Indian Premier League (IPL) teams made their contributions

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2020
IPL franchises playing with new passwords.
Screengrab: Twitter
The next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is still some months away, but the franchises have found a fascinating game to warm up. And it's #NewPassword, latest trend to have taken Twitter by a storm. (More Cricket News)

Brands and teams upload pictures of resetting their password, following the password change prompt, with the end step -- 'New Password', 'Re-Enter New Password'.

Rajasthan Royals have Ben Stokes, Kings XI Punjab have KL Rahul, Royal Challengers Bangalore have Virat Kohli, Delhi Capitals have Shreyas Iyer, etc.

#NewPassword was one of the top trending hashtags in India on Thursday.

