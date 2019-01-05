Days after conceding five sixes in an over, Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera hit as many as 13 sixes during the second ODI match against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Four of those sixes came in one over, bowled by Tim Southee.
The 29-year-old arrived in the centre when Lanka were stuttering at 128/7, in chase of New Zealand's 319. Perera then played one of the greatest ODI knocks by a lower-order batsman by hitting 13 sixes and eight fours in his 74-ball knock for 140 runs.
But the visitors lost the match by 21 runs.
He thus eclipsed the Sri Lankan record for the most sixes hit in an ODI innings. The previous record belonged to legendary Sanath Jayasuriya (11).
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
A stunning maiden ODI hundred for Thisara Perera ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 5, 2019
Can he pull off a win for Sri Lanka? https://t.co/dxW24zeImJ #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/CiYb22IIRH
VICTORY! But it didn't come without a few nervous moments! Thisara Perera blasting an amazing 140 off just 74 balls! NZ win by 21 runs and claim the series! #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/IEBNyIPGee— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2019
Iron Man Thisara Perera ends at 140 (74) with 13 sixes, takes Sri Lanka to 298 all out from 128/7 chasing 320. @PereraThisara also broke Sri Lanka record for Most ODI Sixes in an innings, Sanath Jayasuriya had previously hit 11 sixes pic.twitter.com/fZAyptPVP8— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2019
WHAT A KNOCK THAT WAS!— ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2019
Thisara Perera smashes a fiery 74-ball 140 but Sri Lanka fall 21 runs short of the target. New Zealand seal the three-match ODI series 2-0!#NZvSL SCORECARD â¬ÂÂï¸ÂÂhttps://t.co/CagLsDxLkz pic.twitter.com/q1Au9c4V1e
PERERA 100— TheGrandstandView (@Thegstandview) January 5, 2019
The Bay Oval has brought mixed emotions for Thisara Perera.
Thursday: Jimmy Neesham takes him for 34 in an over.
Saturday: 57 ball century...#NZvSL pic.twitter.com/V0ZIlrc8xn
2013: Thisara Perera smashed five sixes in an over.— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 5, 2019
2019: Thisara Perera conceded five sixes in an over.
2019: Thisara Perera smashed four sixes in an over.
"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ Just let me do my work peacefully please ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½" said Thisara Perera just before scoring his maiden ODI hundred https://t.co/3bpOGQ1Bwh— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2019
Highest scores batting at #7 or below (ODIs):— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 5, 2019
170*Luke Ronchi v SL, Dunedin, 2015
146*Marcus Stoinis v NZ, Auckland, 2017
140 THISARA PERERA v NZ, M Maunganui, 2019
139*MS Dhoni v Afr XI, Chennai, 2007#NZvSL
Most sixes in an Innings in Int. ODI -— Cricketstats (@Cricketgeek6) January 5, 2019
Rohit Sharma vs Aus - 16 sixes
AB de villiers vs WI - 16 sixes
Chris Gayle vs Zim - 16 sixes
Shane Watson vs Ban - 15 sixes
Corey Anderson vs WI - 14 sixes
THISARA PERERA vs NZ - 13 sixes#Cricket#NZvSL
Players who conceded most runs while scoring a hundred in an ODI:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 5, 2019
78 - Chetan Sharma (101*) v Eng, 1989
77 - Mitchell Marsh (102*) v IND, 2016
75 - James Faulkner (116) v IND, 2013
69 - THISARA PERERA (Batting on 100*) v NZ, Today#NZvSL
It was Perera's maiden ODI hundred. He reached the landmark off the 57th ball, and it's the third fastest in a losing cause, only behind Jonny Bairstow's 54th and James Faulkner's 57th ball knocks against Scotland in 2018 and India in 2013 respectively.
On Thursday, Perera was hit for five sixes in an over by Jimmy Neesham. But the Lankan all-rounder took just 48 hours to exorcise the ghost.
He established a unique feat by becoming the first player to concede and also hit four sixes in an over in the same in the same series.
Post a Comment