Days after conceding five sixes in an over, Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera hit as many as 13 sixes during the second ODI match against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Four of those sixes came in one over, bowled by Tim Southee.

The 29-year-old arrived in the centre when Lanka were stuttering at 128/7, in chase of New Zealand's 319. Perera then played one of the greatest ODI knocks by a lower-order batsman by hitting 13 sixes and eight fours in his 74-ball knock for 140 runs.

But the visitors lost the match by 21 runs.

He thus eclipsed the Sri Lankan record for the most sixes hit in an ODI innings. The previous record belonged to legendary Sanath Jayasuriya (11).

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

A stunning maiden ODI hundred for Thisara Perera ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Can he pull off a win for Sri Lanka? https://t.co/dxW24zeImJ #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/CiYb22IIRH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 5, 2019

VICTORY! But it didn't come without a few nervous moments! Thisara Perera blasting an amazing 140 off just 74 balls! NZ win by 21 runs and claim the series! #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/IEBNyIPGee — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2019

Iron Man Thisara Perera ends at 140 (74) with 13 sixes, takes Sri Lanka to 298 all out from 128/7 chasing 320. @PereraThisara also broke Sri Lanka record for Most ODI Sixes in an innings, Sanath Jayasuriya had previously hit 11 sixes pic.twitter.com/fZAyptPVP8 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2019

WHAT A KNOCK THAT WAS!



Thisara Perera smashes a fiery 74-ball 140 but Sri Lanka fall 21 runs short of the target. New Zealand seal the three-match ODI series 2-0!#NZvSL SCORECARD â¬ÂÂï¸ÂÂhttps://t.co/CagLsDxLkz pic.twitter.com/q1Au9c4V1e — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2019

PERERA 100



The Bay Oval has brought mixed emotions for Thisara Perera.



Thursday: Jimmy Neesham takes him for 34 in an over.



Saturday: 57 ball century...#NZvSL pic.twitter.com/V0ZIlrc8xn — TheGrandstandView (@Thegstandview) January 5, 2019

2013: Thisara Perera smashed five sixes in an over.



2019: Thisara Perera conceded five sixes in an over.



2019: Thisara Perera smashed four sixes in an over. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 5, 2019

"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ Just let me do my work peacefully please ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½" said Thisara Perera just before scoring his maiden ODI hundred https://t.co/3bpOGQ1Bwh — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2019

Highest scores batting at #7 or below (ODIs):



170*Luke Ronchi v SL, Dunedin, 2015

146*Marcus Stoinis v NZ, Auckland, 2017

140 THISARA PERERA v NZ, M Maunganui, 2019

139*MS Dhoni v Afr XI, Chennai, 2007#NZvSL — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 5, 2019

Most sixes in an Innings in Int. ODI -



Rohit Sharma vs Aus - 16 sixes

AB de villiers vs WI - 16 sixes

Chris Gayle vs Zim - 16 sixes

Shane Watson vs Ban - 15 sixes

Corey Anderson vs WI - 14 sixes

THISARA PERERA vs NZ - 13 sixes#Cricket#NZvSL — Cricketstats (@Cricketgeek6) January 5, 2019

Players who conceded most runs while scoring a hundred in an ODI:



78 - Chetan Sharma (101*) v Eng, 1989

77 - Mitchell Marsh (102*) v IND, 2016

75 - James Faulkner (116) v IND, 2013

69 - THISARA PERERA (Batting on 100*) v NZ, Today#NZvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 5, 2019

It was Perera's maiden ODI hundred. He reached the landmark off the 57th ball, and it's the third fastest in a losing cause, only behind Jonny Bairstow's 54th and James Faulkner's 57th ball knocks against Scotland in 2018 and India in 2013 respectively.

On Thursday, Perera was hit for five sixes in an over by Jimmy Neesham. But the Lankan all-rounder took just 48 hours to exorcise the ghost.

He established a unique feat by becoming the first player to concede and also hit four sixes in an over in the same in the same series.