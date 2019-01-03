﻿
The Kiwi innings also witnessed a 139-ball 138 from opener Martin Guptill.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 January 2019
2019-01-03T11:20:21+0530

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham fell short of breaking the world record for fastest ODI fifty but he ended up hitting five consecutive sixes in an over against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Neesham, 28, punished Lankan pacer Thisara Perera with a 34-run over in the first ODI match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. His 23-ball 47 with the help of six sixes helped Kiwis post a massive total of 371/7.

Here's how the over had transpired: 6, 6, 6, 6, nb+2, 6.

The right-handed batsman found stranded with the record of fastest ODI fifty well within his grasp as the innings ran out of deliveries. The record belongs to South Africa's AB de Villiers, who reached the mark in 16 balls.

The Kiwi innings also witnessed a 139-ball 138 from opener Martin Guptill.

