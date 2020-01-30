New Zealand Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch 4th IND Vs NZ T20I Cricket Match On TV And Online

It took 11 years for India to win their first T20I series in New Zealand. And it came in a dramatic manner, featuring a Super Over -- a bane on the Kiwis. Mohammed Shami set up the shoot-out, then Rohit Sharma finished the job. Or is it? (More Cricket News)

What happened so far?

In the first match, India chased down a 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers who set up another big win. Both the matches were played Eden Park, Auckland where India are undefeated. Then, they took an unassailable 3-0 lead with a thrilling win at Hamilton.

Read: 4th T20I Preview - Focus On Samson, Pant

What to expect?

This Indian team under Virat Kohli will not rest easy until the series, the tour, is over. So, the series win will only serve as an appetiser. As the skipper hinted, India are likely to field a different XI, but that doesn't mean that the visitors will play is soft.

Watch: Crazy Scenes As Rohit Hits Back-To-Back Sixes In Super Over

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Match: India's Tour Of New Zealand 2020, 4th T20I Match

Date: January 31 (Friday)

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Head-to-head: 14 - New Zealand 8-6 India. Yes, New Zealand won the first five meetings between the two sides. But tables have turned. India have won four of the last five matches, and India are going for a clean sweep in the series.

Live Streaming: Live streaming of the New Zealand vs India, T20I, ODI and Test series will be available online. You will have to download the Hotstar app to watch live streaming. Payment details are available when you subscribe. The match can also be streamed live on the Jio TV app and Airtel TV.

TV Telecast: All the matches of the tour can also be watched LIVE on the following TV channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports SELECT 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil.

State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the match live in India.

Sky Sports NZ holds the official broadcast rights of the tour and Sky Sports will telecast the matches in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan replaced by Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (for games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (for games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.