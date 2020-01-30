New Zealand Vs India: Kiwis Unveil New-Look ODI Pace Attack, Kyle Jamieson Gets Maiden Call-Up

The BLACKCAPS pace-bowling depth will be tested against India in the upcoming ODI series with three fresh call-ups for the three-game series, starting February 5 in Hamilton. (More Cricket News)

Auckland Aces opening bowler Kyle Jamieson has been included in the one-day squad for the first time and could make his BLACKCAPS debut, while Northern Districts quick Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett from the Wellington Firebirds return after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) are unavailable because of injury, however Tom Latham has recovered from his broken left finger and has been included in the 13-player squad.

Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham and spinner Mitchell Santner are the all-rounders, while Henry Nicholls will continue opening the batting with Martin Guptill.

Northern Districts leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been included for the first ODI at Seddon Park, before being released to play for New Zealand A in the second First Class match against India A in Christchurch, starting February 7.

The series will be the first for the BLACKCAPS one-day team since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and coach Gary Stead said his side are under no illusions about the task ahead.

“It’s always a tremendous occasion taking on India and we’ve seen from the T20 series they’re clearly as strong as ever,” he said.

“Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

“While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we’ll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

“Jimmy and Colin continue as the pace-bowling all-rounders after strong campaigns in England and they will offer us plenty of firepower and versatility.

“Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he’s had. He’s been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half-century to his name.

“It’s great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order.”

BLACKCAPS ODI squad

Kane Williamson (Northern Districts) (c)

Hamish Bennett (Wellington Firebirds)

Tom Blundell (Wellington Firebirds)

Colin de Grandhomme (Northern Districts)

Martin Guptill (Auckland Aces)

Kyle Jamieson (Auckland Aces)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Northern Districts)

Tom Latham (Canterbury) (wk)

Jimmy Neesham (Wellington Firebirds)

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury)

Mitchell Santner (Northern Districts)

Ish Sodhi (Northern Districts) (1st ODI)

Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

Ross Taylor (Central Stags)

Stead also provided an update on the injured BLACKCAPS.

“The three players have been rehabbing well but unfortunately weren’t close enough to be considered for this squad.

“Trent Boult is progressing nicely and we are confident he will be ready for the two Test matches against India.

“Matt Henry is back bowling at training however isn’t at the point of being able to bat or field fully, while Lockie Ferguson is on track to play in the Ford Trophy for the Auckland Aces in the near future.”

The BLACKCAPS ODI squad assembles in Hamilton on Monday February 3 ahead of the opening game of the series at Seddon Park on the Wednesday.

The three-match series then moves to Auckland for a Saturday encounter at Eden Park before finishing at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.